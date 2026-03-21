Game Day Hub: March 21 vs Seattle

Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks return home to wrap up the regular season, as they host the Seattle Thunderbirds in the final rivalry matchup of the season at 6 p.m.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

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FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks struck first on the power play as Nathan Brown buried a rebound off a shot from Alex Weiermair. Luke Wilfley doubled the lead on a backdoor feed from Niko Tsakumis to make it 2-0 after one.

The Tri-City Americans responded with two goals in the second to tie the game, then took a late third-period lead off the stick of Gavin Garland.

With the net empty, Jordan Duguay fired a shot that Brown tipped in to force overtime. After a disallowed goal, Ryan Miller sealed it with a snap shot from the left circle, lifting Portland to a 4-3 overtime win.

Sizing Seattle

The Winterhawks and Thunderbirds meet for the final showdown of the regular season, with Portland looking to secure two crucial points and close out the season series with five wins. The last meeting came on March 14, when Seattle earned a narrow 3-2 overtime victory despite a late game-tying goal from Ryan Miller.

The Thunderbirds enter the matchup with a 29-27-6-1 record and currently hold the seventh seed in the Western Hockey League standings, sitting just one point ahead of the Winterhawks heading into the evening.

The rivalry between Portland and Seattle has consistently delivered high-intensity, hard-fought matchups over the years. With physical play, tight scoring margins, and momentum swings often defining the contests, neither side has ever made it easy on the other, making each meeting a must-watch battle for fans on both sides.

Team Awards

Tonight, the Portland Winterhawks will recognize players for their contributions both on and off the ice. The evening will begin with a special acknowledgment of the team's 20-year-old players, followed by the presentation of several team awards, including Booster Club Player of the Year, Scholastic Player of the Year, the Sportsmanship and Ability Award, Rookie of the Year, the Winterhawk Award, the Jane and Robert Boss Best Defensive Player Award, and the Team MVP and Leading Scorer.

Jersey Off Their Backs

Following the conclusion of tonight's game, players from the Winterhawks will give the jerseys off their backs to lucky fans already selected through the Winterhawks Foundation raffle. Proceeds from the "Jersey Off Their Back" raffle support the Foundation and its contributions to the players' education fund. Be sure to stick around and be part of the celebration.

Duel Event

It's a dual-event night on the Rose Quarter campus, providing even more reason to arrive early to the VMC. Doors will open early at 4:30 P.M., and Hawks fans are encouraged to park in the East/West Garages with big crowds expected at both the VMC and Moda Center.

Light Show Experience

We have introduced a new smartphone light show experience this season, powered by CUE's "Light Show" platform.

Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the Winterhawks App, click on the Lightshow button, enable/accept the permissions, and be ready to join in the fun starting with the team's intro video before the Hawks take the ice!

Fans will be able to sync their phone screens and flashlights to the in-arena presentation, turning the entire crowd into part of the show during key moments like player intros and intermissions. The result? An immersive, high-energy environment where your phone becomes a spotlight and you're actively part of the spectacle.

Winterhawks 50/50

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE.

Loud Cups

The Winterhawks are thrilled to announce the Loud Cup as the team's official noisemaker! Be sure to grab yours at the Team Store at entry T. All season ticket holders can pick up their official STH exclusive Loud Cup at the info window located across from Entry A.

Noisemakers of any kind, such as cowbells, whistles, foghorns/airhorns and plastic horns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos are not permitted in the VMC.

Toyota Fast Pass

All Toyota Key Holders and Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of the Toyota Fast Pass Lane, located at the northernmost entrance of the main doors.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by Entry F. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at Seebee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Score More Chicken

All fans in attendance at Winterhawks home games this season will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich whenever the Hawks score four or more goals! Be sure to grab your coupon on the way out after the game.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.