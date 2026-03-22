Spokane Dominates Tri-City, 6-1, in Front of Another Sell-Out Home Crowd

Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release









Spokane Comets' Owen Martin in action

(Spokane Chiefs) Spokane Comets' Owen Martin in action(Spokane Chiefs)

Spokane, WA - Spokane's penultimate game of the regular season came on Saturday night as the team wore throwback Spokane Comets jerseys for Miller Lite Turn Back The Clock Night. These game-worn jerseys were auctioned off throughout both intermissions, with a portion of proceeds going to benefit Big Table Spokane. Saturday's crowd of 10,333 fans was the fifth home sellout of the season, the most for the franchise since the 1999-2000 season. Spokane honored the three overage players on the roster prior to the contest, with Dominik Petr, Logan Wormald, and Sam Oremba joined on the ice by families and billets for photos and recognition.

The Comets' first goal of the game came from an unlikely source as defenseman Marek Howell scored his sixth of the season at 13:30. The Calgary native carried the puck into the zone and cut across to the left dot before firing back to the top right corner for the goal.

Ethan Hughes was in the right place at the right time to knock in the Comets' second at 17:11. Oremba brought the puck behind the Tri-City net before sending it across the crease, off Hughes, and into the net.

A long-range pass over the top of the defense led to Spokane's third goal of the game after Armstrong found Chase Harrington for the score at 4:30 of the second. Saturday marked Harrington's third straight game with a goal, while Armstrong picked up his first point of the night.

Winnipeg Jets' prospect Owen Martin was on hand to put away the rebound for Spokane's fourth score at 6:50. Logan Wormald and Marek Howell provided the assists on the goal.

Savin Virk scored the Americans' only goal of the night at 15:09 in the second to spoil the shutout.

Spokane answered back in the third period with a goal from captain Will McIsaac at 14:40 on the power play.

Coco Armstrong completed his Gordie Howe Hat Trick with a goal at 17:20 to cement another blowout win over local rival Tri-City and earn third star.

Once again, the Spokane offense showed balance through six different goal scorers. Sam Oremba picked up first star after notching three assists while Ethan Hughes earned second star with a goal and two assists.

Carter Esler made 25 saves in net, allowing just one goal on 26 shots.

The Chiefs return to home ice tomorrow night for the Coeur d'Alene Casino Regular Season Finale. Make sure to arrive early for the Bud Light Happy Hour starting at 3 PM, with select discounted concessions at the Market inside Numerica Veterans Arena. Get to your seats early for a pre-game ceremony to announce player awards for the 2025-26 season. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:05 PM between the Chiefs and Seattle Thunderbirds.

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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