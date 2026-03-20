Chiefs Kick off Finale Weekend on Road Friday vs T-Birds
Published on March 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Kent. Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs kick off finale weekend on the road Friday as they take on the Seattle Thunderbirds. The teams will square off again in Sunday's regular season finale in Spokane.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: accesso ShoWare Center
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
Check out the Spokane Chiefs Statistics
Western Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026
- "Nothing Like It:" Rylan Gould on his Final Act in Everett - Everett Silvertips
- Game Preview: Vees vs Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Game Preview: Game 67 AT Rebels - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Kick off Finale Weekend on Road Friday vs T-Birds - Spokane Chiefs
- CMHA's Talk Today Program Wraps up Successful 12th Season in CHL - WHL
- Oil Kings Finish Road Schedule in Lethbridge - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Heading West for Final Regular Season Away Game - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: March 20 at Tri-City - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Royals - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Kick off Finale Weekend on Road Friday vs T-Birds
- If WHL Playoffs Started Today: March 19
- Roberts, Zasada Added to Chiefs' Roster Ahead of Finale Weekend
- Martin, Petr Combine for 7 Points as Chiefs Clinch Playoff Berth in Dominant Win at Tri-City
- Chiefs Seek Sixth Win vs Ams this Season on Road Saturday