Chiefs Kick off Finale Weekend on Road Friday vs T-Birds

Published on March 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Kent. Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs kick off finale weekend on the road Friday as they take on the Seattle Thunderbirds. The teams will square off again in Sunday's regular season finale in Spokane.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

LOCATION: accesso ShoWare Center

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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