Warriors Start Final Regular Season Weekend with Win over Broncos

Published on March 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - in a must-win situation, the Moose Jaw Warriors prevailed to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Aiden Ziprick opened the scoring for the Warriors just after the six-minute mark. Following a slashing call to Nolan Paquette at the halfway mark of the period, the Warriors landed on the penalty kill but were able to hold off the Broncos' power play.

Shooting from a nearly impossible angle with under three minutes in the frame, Casey Brown potted the Warriors' second of the night and the Warriors took a two-goal lead into the first intermission.

In a special teams heavy middle period, the Warriors landed on the penalty kill just before the one minute mark following a holding call to Connor Schmidt. Just four minutes later, Connor Schmidt landed back in the box for a slashing minor. The Warriors penalty kill stood strong to keep the Broncos off the board.

The Warriors landed on the power play just after the eight-minute mark following a slashing call to Swift Current's Brendan Rudolph. The Warriors were assessed two further power play opportunities, both coming with under six minutes remaining in the frame. Josh McGregor was assessed a minor penalty for boarding and high-sticking and the Warriors had a 4:00 power play. This time the Broncos penalty kill stood strong to keep the Warriors lead from growing.

Just seven seconds after returning to evens strength, Riley Thorpe tallied the Warriors third goal and the team carried a three-goal lead into the final intermission.

Three minutes into the final period, Noah Degenstein dropped the gloves in defense of teammate Cohen Williams. Both Degenstein and Swift Current's Sawyer Dingman were assessed minor penalties, Dingman for charging and Degenstein for unsportsmanlike conduct, and five minutes for fighting.

The Warriors were tested again on the penalty kill following a tripping call to Riley Thorpe at 13:03. This time, the Broncos power play could not be denied and Trae Wilke got the Broncos on the board.

In the dying moments after Swift Current's goaltender was pulled for the extra attacker, Kash Andresen found the back of the empty net, but the goal was called off due to offside. With under a minute to play, Andresen fired again and this time the goal counted to seal the game for the Warriors.

The Warriors went zero for four on the power play and three for four on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 26 saves on 27 shots. Across the ice, Berney Weston made 18 saves on 21 shots.

Tickets for tomorrow's rematch can be purchased here. Pregame ceremonies begin at 5:45 tomorrow evening. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+. Take part in the Victory+ Battle of the Rinks competition for your chance to win $5000.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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