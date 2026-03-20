Oil Kings Finish Road Schedule in Lethbridge

Published on March 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings finish up the road portion of their 2025/2026 WHL schedule tonight as they pay a visit to the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Edmonton is coming off an emotional 5-1 win over the Calgary Hitmen on Wednesday night and have now own seven of their last nine games heading into tonight. The Oil Kings are already locked into the third seed in the WHL's Eastern Conference, and are still awaiting their first-round opponent. That could be decided tonight with either the Brandon Wheat Kings earning at least a point, or the Saskatoon Blades losing in any fashion. That would result in the Oil Kings and Blades being locked in for a first round matchup.

Meanwhile, the Lethbridge Hurricanes are already eliminated from playoff contention with a 17-45-3-1 record on the season. They're currently in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, including their last meeting in Edmonton back on February 28.

This will mark the eighth and final meeting this season between the Oil Kings and the Hurricanes with Edmonton holding a 6-0-1-0 record against Lethbridge this season. Edmonton has scored 37 goals and allowed 16 in the seven games to this point. Edmonton is led offensively by Miroslav Holinka who has 15 points in seven games, and Lukas Sawchyn who has 13 points in the series. Lethbridge is led by Easton Daneault who has five points in the season series.

Puck drop from the visitLethbridge.com Arena is 7 p.m. tonight.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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