Hurlbert Leads Blazers Past Giants
Published on March 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
KAMLOOPS, BC - Draft-eligible forward JP Hurlbert scored three times in a Kamloops Blazers' 7-3 win over the Vancouver Giants on Friday night at the Sandman Centre.
The opening period was frantic, with the two clubs combining for five goals in what became a 3-2 Blazers advantage. The clubs exchanged second period goals, making it 4-3 for Kamloops after 40 minutes. The Blazers got an insurance marker midway through the third and added an empty-net goal to make it 6-3, before Hurlbert completed the hat-trick with 37 seconds left.
Vancouver drops to 25-39-1-2 (53 points), while Kamloops improves to 30-24-7-6 (73 points).
Joe Iginla, Lance McCloskey and Mathis Preston each scored for Vancouver. The Giants' power play - which had struggled in March - went 2-for-5. Preston's two point night (1G-1A) extended his point streak to six games (2G-6A).
In addition to Hurlbert's three goals, Kamloops got contributions from Vit Zahejsky (two goals), Nathan Behm and Tommy Lafreniere.
GAME SUMMARY
Iginla opened the scoring for the Giants on an early power play, snapping the puck past the blocker of Edmonstone for his 14th tally of the season after receiving a pass from Preston.
Hurlbert tied the contest 1-1 less than a minute later on the Blazers' first power play of the contest, reaching the 40-goal plateau in the process.
McCloskey restored the Giants' lead only 10 seconds later with a seeing eye point shot for his fourth goal of the season.
Zahejsky answered on the Blazers' second power play, tying the score 2-2 at the 12:39 mark of the opening period.
He scored again just a few minutes later at even strength to give Kamloops' their first lead of the night.
Hurlbert picked up his second goal of the evening early in the second period to make the score 4-2 for the home side.
Less than five minutes later, Preston beat Edmonstone with an incredible snap shot from the right circle on a Giants power play to cut the lead to 4-3.
Behm restored the Blazers' two-goal cushion when he put home a pass from Harrison Brunicke during 4-on-4 play at the 7:21 mark of the third period.
Vancouver pushed hard when they got a power play late in the third period and pulled the goalie to make it a 6-on-4, but Edmonstone made several fantastic saves. Lafreniere hit the empty net with 1:44 remaining to make the score 6-3.
Hurlbert made it 7-3 with 37 seconds remaining in regulation. STATISTICS
SOG: VAN - 12/14/9 = 35 | KAM - 15/11/11 = 37
PP: VAN - 2/5 | KAM - 2 /3
Face-Offs: VAN - 33 | KAM - 34 3 STARS
1st: KAM - Ryan Michael - 20-Year-Old: 230 Career WHL Games (all with Kamloops)
2nd: KAM - Jordan Keller - 20-Year-Old: 263 Career WHL Games (166 with Kamloops)
3rd: KAM - Rhett Ravndahl - 20-Year-Old: 198 Career WHL Games (85 with Kamloops) GOALTENDING BATTLE
Vancouver: LOSS - Burke Hood (30 saves / 36 shots)
Kamloops: WIN - Logan Edmonstone (32 saves / 35 shots) THEY SAID IT
"We thought our effort was there. A very offensively driven game for both teams and then we get into the third and we're a goal away and we have a couple opportunities. It gets away from us in the end, but it was a close game. We were happy with the work ethic that we put in. We're looking forward to playing them tomorrow night." - Giants Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson
The Giants wrap up their regular season on Saturday at home against Kamloops.
Date Opponent Location Time
Saturday, March 21 Kamloops LEC 7:00 PM PT
Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.
Images from this story
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Vancouver Giants' Blake Chorney congratulated by team
(Brian Johnson)
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