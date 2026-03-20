Game Day Hub: March 20 at Tri-City

Published on March 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks travel to Kennewick to take on the Tri-City Americans in their final road game of the regular season at the Toyota Center, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.

Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. PST

Venue: Toyota Center - Kennewick, WA.

Uniforms: White

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FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks closed out their three-in-three weekend by opening the scoring early, as Reed Brown netted a no-look backhand 4:41 into the first. Tarin Smith answered midway through the frame to send the game into intermission tied 1-1.

Portland regained the lead shorthanded in the second when Ryan Miller buried a breakaway off a turnover forced by Alex Weiermair. Everett responded with goals from Jesse Heslop and Kayd Ruedig to take the lead, but the Hawks answered back as Weiermair tied it on the power play before Miller set up Alessandro Domenichelli for the go-ahead goal heading into the third.

Everett pulled away in the final frame with four unanswered goals. Miller added his second of the night on the power play, but Carter Bear sealed it with an empty-netter as Portland fell 8-5.

Analyzing the Americans

The Portland Winterhawks and Tri-City Americans meet for the final time this season, with Portland looking to secure two crucial points as the regular season winds down and the playoff race tightens.

Tri-City enters the matchup with a 26-35-4-1 record and is coming off a 6-1 loss in Penticton on Tuesday night following its elimination from the 2026 Western Hockey League playoffs.

Offensively, Savin Virk continues to lead the Americans with 62 points (26G, 36A), while team MVP Xavier Wendt anchors the crease with a 3.17 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

Hot Hawks

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Alex Weiermair stayed red hot Sunday, scoring his 37th goal as part of a four-point performance. The 20-year-old extended his point streak to eight games and continues to lead the Portland Winterhawks with 89 points in 64 games.

Winterhawks captain Ryan Miller also delivered a four-point night, tallying two goals and two assists. The Pittsburgh Penguins prospect now has 16 multi-point games this season.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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