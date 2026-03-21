Rockets Lose Tight Battle to Vees
Published on March 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets dropped a tight 2-1 decision to the Penticton Vees Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The Rockets were outshot in the game 32-27 and couldn't capitalize on a couple key powerplay opportunities.
GAME SUMMARY
Penticton opened the scoring midway through the first period as Ryden Evers (35) found the back of the net at 9:17 to give the Vees a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes. Kelowna generated chances early, outshooting Penticton 11-9 in the opening frame but couldn't solve goaltender AJ Reyelts.
The Rockets responded on the powerplay in the second period when Vojtech Cihar (12) buried a feed from Tij Iginla and Carson Wetsch at 7:05 to even the game at one. With the goal, Cihar has points in seven of his last eight games. However, Penticton answered just over four minutes later, as Brittan Alstead (21) scored the eventual game-winner at 11:48 to restore the Vees' lead.
Penticton controlled much of the second period, outshooting Kelowna 20-7 in the frame, which ultimately proved to be the difference.
Despite pushing in the third, the Rockets couldn't find the equalizer.
Harrison Boettiger was solid in goal for Kelowna, stopping 30 of 32 shots, while Reyelts earned first star honours with 26 saves for Penticton.
ADDITIONAL STATS
Shots on Goal: Kelowna 27 | Penticton 32
Power Play: Kelowna 1/4 | Penticton 0/2
Faceoffs: Kelowna 23 | Penticton 41
UP NEXT
Kelowna will take on Penticton in the final game of the regular season tomorrow night at Prospera Place. That game will take place at 6:05 pm PST. Kelowna will then open up the postseason at home on March 27th at 7:05 pm PST with their opponent yet to be determined.
Images from this story
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Kelowna Rockets' Harrison Boettiger on game night
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