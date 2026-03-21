Americans Fall in Overtime to Portland in Final Home Game of 2025-26

Published on March 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA. - The Tri-City Americans (26-35-5-1) dropped a frustrating 4-3 overtime game to the Portland Winterhawks (30-30-6-1) at the Toyota Center in their final home game of the season Friday night.

Portland started the game with some jump, quickly taking a big lead on the shot clock and scoring the game's opening goal. While on the power play, the Winterhawks fired the puck on net and Nathan Brown was able to jam the rebound through the pads of Xavier Wendt. The goal came 5:48 into the game.

Late in the opening frame Portland added to their lead as Niko Tsakumis fired the puck on net and the rebound came right to Luke Wilfley, giving the Winterhawks a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission. Shots were 14-6 Portland after one.

The second period was much better for Tri-City, and they cut into the lead immediately. Fresh off the bench, Alexander Laing fired the puck on net with Grady Martin standing in front.

Martin got a piece of the initial shot and was then able to slam the rebound home, scoring his 10th of the season just two minutes into the period.

Jake Gudelj and Tsakumis dropped the gloves four minutes later, resulting in Gudelj being handed 19 penalty minutes with two for slashing and instigating, five for fighting and a 10-minute misconduct.

Halfway through the period was the Americans tied the game. Savin Virk gathered a loose puck near the Winterhawks crease before skating up the slot toward the blue line. He then turned and fired the puck through traffic, beating Ondrej Stebetak over the glove to tie the game 11:04 into the period.

Friday's game saw the WHL debut of Kelowna, British Columbia native Ryan Sadovia, who had a sensational first game in the WHL, setting up multiple high-quality scoring chances while also having a number of great looks of his own. He also flattened Portland defender Max Psenicka with a huge hit in the Winterhawks zone during the third period.

With the game still tied at two late in regulation, Tri-City capitalized on a turnover to take their first lead of the game. Cruz Pavao leaned into a one timer from the slot and the puck hit Gavin Garland and deflected in, putting the Americans ahead 3-2 with 47.8 seconds remaining.

It looked like the Americans were going to hold on for the win, until the Winterhawks got a break. During a zone entry into the Tri-City end, Garland was tripped by a Portland player, but there was no call on the play.

After a whistle and a faceoff a few moments later, Portland tied the game. Jordan Duguay fired the puck on net from the right and it hit Nathan Brown and deflected in, tying the game with three seconds remaining.

In overtime Portland appeared to win game on a questionable sequence. Duguay was charging toward the net off the rush and missed the pass that came his way before falling into Xavier Wendt and knocking him over.

Play went on and Wendt got back into his crease before the Winterhawks regained control of the puck and scored. The Americans bench erupted in protest while the Winterhawks made their way to the locker room.

The officials convened in front of the penalty box and after a lengthy review, waved the goal off, but did not hand out a goalie interference penalty.

Portland returned to the ice and play resumed, with Connor Dale getting hauled down trying to come down the slot of the Winterhawks zone. Once again the play didn't get called, and Portland then went up ice and scored.

Ryan Miller took a drop pass and fired a slap shot over the glove of Wendt to end the game, handing Portland the 4-3 win.

Tri-City wraps up the 2025-26 season Saturday night on the road against the Spokane Chiefs (35-29-2-0).

Announced attendance was 4,633.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.