Game Preview: Vees vs Rockets

Published on March 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees play their final regular season game at home tonight as they welcome the Kelowna Rockets to the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is 7:00PM.

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (42-14-6-4) got back in the win column following three straight losses (two in overtime) last time out taking down the Tri-City Americans by a 6-1 score. Brittan Altead (3A) and Diego Johnson (2G, 1A) led the way for the Vees while Ethan McCallum stopped 22/23 shots he faced in the victory.

The Rockets enter Friday's matchup 38-19-6-3 on the year. They sit in 4th in the Western Conference and are trying to track down Prince George, who they trail by one point, for third in the west. Kelowna is 7-1-1-1 in their last 10 games and have points in six straight with five of those games being wins.

Vees Player to Watch: F Brittan Alstead: Alstead registered his third game of the season with three or more points on Tuesday. He has eight points in his last six games and sits fifth overall on the Vees with 55 points this season.

Fast Fact: The Vees will have draws throughout the night with various prizes for the fans in attendance for tonight's Fan Appreciation night AND stay in your seats post-game for the team awards ceremony!

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the seventh meeting of the season between the two Okanagan rivals. The Vees are 3-2-0-1 against the Rockets this season and have won the last two contests. These two will wrap up the regular season tomorrow night in Kelowna.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 84 points (35g, 49a)

Ryden Evers- 73 points (34g, 39a)

Brady Birnie- 70 points (22g, 48a)

Matteo Danis- 57 points (29g, 28a)

Brittan Alstead- 55 points (20g, 35a)

Rockets

Tij Iginla- 89 points (41g, 48a)

Carson Wetsch- 71 points (22g, 49a)

Shane Smith- 68 points (33g, 35a)







Western Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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