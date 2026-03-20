Game Preview: Game 67 AT Rebels

Published on March 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers will play the penultimate game of their 2025-26 regular season tonight against the Red Deer Rebels in the Marchant Crane Centrium. Medicine Hat has a 4-0-1-1 against their Central Division opponent this season. Liam Ruck (4G, 11A) leads the team with 15 points in the season series.

2025-26 Season Series:

Red Deer 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Feb 16 2026) Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Dec 28 2025)

Medicine Hat 4 @ Red Deer 5 (Feb 13 2026) OT Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 4 (Nov 21 2025) SO

Medicine Hat 8 @ Red Deer 0 (Dec 30 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Red Deer 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Mar 15 2025) Red Deer 0 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Oct 9 2024)

Medicine Hat 7 @ Red Deer 1 (Mar 7 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 6 (Oct 4 2024)

Red Deer 1 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Jan 10 2025) Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Sep 28 2024)

Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Oct 25 2024) Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Sep 27 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Red Deer

48-10-5-3 26-34-4-2

Central - 1st Central - 4th

East - 2nd East - 8th

League - 3rd League - 17th

Home - 27-3-2-1 Home - 13-17-3-0

Away - 21-7-3-2 Away - 13-17-1-2

Last 10 - 9-1-0-0 Last 10 - 5-3-2-0

Streak - W3 Streak - W1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Red Deer

47-17-3-1 26-34-6-2

Central - 1st Central - 5th

East - 1st East - 9th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 17-12-5-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 9-22-1-2

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Red Deer

Power Play: 31.6% (3rd) Power Play: 18.9% (17th)

Penalty Kill: 79.4% (8th) Penalty Kill: 73.1% (17th)

Previous Game: The Tigers wrapped up their season series with the Lethbridge Hurricanes with a 6-5 overtime win on Saturday, March 14 in Co-op Place. Kade Stengrim (3G), Markus Ruck (1G, 2A) and Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (3A) led the team with three points each including Stengrim's first career hat trick. Liam Ruck scored the other two goals for the Tigers including the overtime winner.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck (102) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.85)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (44) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.889)

Assists - Markus Ruck (82) Wins - Jordan Switzer (29)

PIMs - Cam Parr (100) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (2)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+61)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Markus Ruck - 102 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 99 (2nd)

Jonas Woo - 84 (T-9th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 44 (2nd)

Liam Ruck - 43 (3rd)

Assists Markus Ruck - 82 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 56 (T-5th)

Jonas Woo - 56 (T-5th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 19 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 16 (T-3rd)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 37 (1st)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 3 (T-7th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 9 (T-3rd)

Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 6 (T-3rd)

Bryce Pickford - 5 (T-7th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 100 (9th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +61 (T-2nd)

Bryce Pickford - +53 (7th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.85 (T-9th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 29 (3rd)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (T-10th)

Carter Casey - 2 (T-10th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Markus Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 8 Points

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 3 Game Point Streak - 7 Points

Kade Stengrim 3 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Carter Cunningham 3 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Kade Stengrim 2 Game Goal Streak - 5 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Veeti Väisänen 50 Career Points 46 Career Points

Luke Cozens 50 Career Assists 47 Career Assists

Cam Parr 50 Career Points 48 Career Points

Andrew Basha 150 Career Assists 149 Career Assists

Carter Cunningham 100 Career Games Played 99 Career Games Played

Josh Van Mulligen 250 Career Games Played 248 Career Games Played

Niilopekka Muhonen 100 Career Games Played 97 Career Games Played

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-5 OTW VS Red Deer - Sat. Mar 21 7:00PM (MDT)

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-3 W

VS Regina Pats 6-0 W

@ Edmonton Oil Kings 6-1 L

VS Red Deer Rebels 8-4 W







Western Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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