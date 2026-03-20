Game Preview: Game 67 AT Rebels
Published on March 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers will play the penultimate game of their 2025-26 regular season tonight against the Red Deer Rebels in the Marchant Crane Centrium. Medicine Hat has a 4-0-1-1 against their Central Division opponent this season. Liam Ruck (4G, 11A) leads the team with 15 points in the season series.
2025-26 Season Series:
Red Deer 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Feb 16 2026) Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Dec 28 2025)
Medicine Hat 4 @ Red Deer 5 (Feb 13 2026) OT Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 4 (Nov 21 2025) SO
Medicine Hat 8 @ Red Deer 0 (Dec 30 2025)
2024-25 Season Series:
Red Deer 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Mar 15 2025) Red Deer 0 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Oct 9 2024)
Medicine Hat 7 @ Red Deer 1 (Mar 7 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 6 (Oct 4 2024)
Red Deer 1 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Jan 10 2025) Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Sep 28 2024)
Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Oct 25 2024) Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Sep 27 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Red Deer
48-10-5-3 26-34-4-2
Central - 1st Central - 4th
East - 2nd East - 8th
League - 3rd League - 17th
Home - 27-3-2-1 Home - 13-17-3-0
Away - 21-7-3-2 Away - 13-17-1-2
Last 10 - 9-1-0-0 Last 10 - 5-3-2-0
Streak - W3 Streak - W1
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Red Deer
47-17-3-1 26-34-6-2
Central - 1st Central - 5th
East - 1st East - 9th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 17-12-5-0
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 9-22-1-2
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Red Deer
Power Play: 31.6% (3rd) Power Play: 18.9% (17th)
Penalty Kill: 79.4% (8th) Penalty Kill: 73.1% (17th)
Previous Game: The Tigers wrapped up their season series with the Lethbridge Hurricanes with a 6-5 overtime win on Saturday, March 14 in Co-op Place. Kade Stengrim (3G), Markus Ruck (1G, 2A) and Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (3A) led the team with three points each including Stengrim's first career hat trick. Liam Ruck scored the other two goals for the Tigers including the overtime winner.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Markus Ruck (102) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.85)
Goals - Bryce Pickford (44) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.889)
Assists - Markus Ruck (82) Wins - Jordan Switzer (29)
PIMs - Cam Parr (100) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (2)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+61)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Markus Ruck - 102 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 99 (2nd)
Jonas Woo - 84 (T-9th)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 44 (2nd)
Liam Ruck - 43 (3rd)
Assists Markus Ruck - 82 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 56 (T-5th)
Jonas Woo - 56 (T-5th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 19 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 16 (T-3rd)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 37 (1st)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)
Liam Ruck - 3 (T-7th)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 9 (T-3rd)
Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 6 (T-3rd)
Bryce Pickford - 5 (T-7th)
Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 100 (9th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +61 (T-2nd)
Bryce Pickford - +53 (7th)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.85 (T-9th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 29 (3rd)
Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (T-10th)
Carter Casey - 2 (T-10th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Markus Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 8 Points
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 3 Game Point Streak - 7 Points
Kade Stengrim 3 Game Point Streak - 6 Points
Carter Cunningham 3 Game Point Streak - 5 Points
Kade Stengrim 2 Game Goal Streak - 5 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Veeti Väisänen 50 Career Points 46 Career Points
Luke Cozens 50 Career Assists 47 Career Assists
Cam Parr 50 Career Points 48 Career Points
Andrew Basha 150 Career Assists 149 Career Assists
Carter Cunningham 100 Career Games Played 99 Career Games Played
Josh Van Mulligen 250 Career Games Played 248 Career Games Played
Niilopekka Muhonen 100 Career Games Played 97 Career Games Played
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha
U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Yukon (1) Luke Cozens
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):
Ranking Player
#26 Liam Ruck
#31 Markus Ruck
#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov
#188 Riley Steen
#215 Kadon McCann
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):
Ranking Player
#12 Carter Casey
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-5 OTW VS Red Deer - Sat. Mar 21 7:00PM (MDT)
@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-3 W
VS Regina Pats 6-0 W
@ Edmonton Oil Kings 6-1 L
VS Red Deer Rebels 8-4 W
Western Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026
- "Nothing Like It:" Rylan Gould on his Final Act in Everett - Everett Silvertips
- Game Preview: Vees vs Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Game Preview: Game 67 AT Rebels - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Kick off Finale Weekend on Road Friday vs T-Birds - Spokane Chiefs
- CMHA's Talk Today Program Wraps up Successful 12th Season in CHL - WHL
- Oil Kings Finish Road Schedule in Lethbridge - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Heading West for Final Regular Season Away Game - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: March 20 at Tri-City - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Royals - Prince George Cougars
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