Miller Calls Game in Overtime Thriller over Americans

Published on March 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Nathan Brown opened the scoring and buried the game-tying goal with one second remaining, while Luke Wilfley added his ninth of the season and Ryan Miller called game in overtime, lifting the Winterhawks to a 4-3 win over the Americans.

Game #67: Portland (4) vs. Tri-City (3) OT

SOG: POR (33) - TC (22)

PP: POR (1/3) - TC (0/0)

Saves: Stěběták (19) - Wendt (29)

SCORING:

POR - Nathan Brown (15) from Alex Weiermair and Nathan Free (power play)

POR - Luke Wilfley (9) from Jordan Duguay and Niko Tsakumis

TC - Grady Martin (10) from Alexander Laing and Savin Virk

TC - Jakub Vanecek (14) from Savin Virk and Grady Martin

TC - Garvin Garland (16) from Cruz Pavao and Charlie Elick

POR - Nathan Brown (16) from Jordan Duguay and Max Pšenička

POR - Ryan Miller (28) from Alex Weiermair and Max Pšenička (overtime)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks opened the scoring 5:48 into the game on the power play, as Alex Weiermair rang a shot off traffic and Nathan Brown buried the rebound. Luke Wilfley doubled the lead after a backdoor feed from Niko Tsakumis, giving Portland a 2-0 edge after one.

The second period tightened up, but the Tri-City Americans capitalized on two chances to even the score heading into the third. After a back-and-forth final frame, Gavin Garland gave Tri-City the lead with just 49 seconds remaining.

With the net empty, Portland pushed late and Jordan Duguay fired a shot that was tipped by Brown for his second of the night to force overtime. After a disallowed goal, Ryan Miller sealed it, ripping a snapshot from the left circle to lift the Winterhawks to a 4-3 overtime win.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks wrap up the regular season slate of games at home tomorrow night, hosting the Seattle Thunderbirds at 6 p.m.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.

The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25 and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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