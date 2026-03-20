Associate General Manager Hildebrand to be Inducted into Saskatoon Blades Hall of Fame

Published on March 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - We're proud to announce Saskatoon Blades Associate General Manager Steve "Hilty" Hildebrand will be inducted into the 2026 Saskatoon Blades Hall of Fame. The long-time member of the organization joins Blades alumni Kelly Chase (1985-88) and Mark Wotton (1989-94) as an inaugural inductee.

"I'm not sure there's a single person who embodies what it means to be a Blade more than Hilty," said Blades General Manager and President Colin Priestner, "Dedicated, driven, loyal, passionate, fiery he has been all-in for 25 years and has had a profound effect on hundreds of players, staff and the community during his time here."

Hilty began his career with the Blades as the club's trainer and equipment manager in the 2000-01 season. Through the next 13 years in the position, Hilty worked with a plethora of Blades alumni including players like Stanley Cup Champion Braden Holtby, 880-game NHL veteran Mike Green, top-ten goal scorer in franchise history Josh Nicholls, and many more. In that same span, Hilty served as an equipment manager for Team Canada at the International Ice Hockey Federation's (IIHF) World Junior Championship on three occasions. He captured a silver medal at the 2003 tournament, served as the head equipment manager in 2010, and worked as an equipment manager at the 2014 tournament.

"When we thought about the people who had the biggest impact on the Blades this century, Hilty's name was at the top of the list, and we're so honoured to induct him into this inaugural Hall of Fame class alongside Kelly Chase and Mark Wotton this weekend," said Priestner.

In 2014, Hilty was promoted to associate general manager of the Blades, a position he holds to this day. Hilty's effort has been instrumental in maintaining a winning culture in Saskatoon. Saskatoon's seven straight postseason appearances is the second longest streak in the Western Hockey League (WHL) behind the Everett Silvertips. The Blades earned the 2023-24 Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy for the top regular season record in the WHL and reached back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals in 2023 and 2024.

Along with his Blades duties, Hilty serves as the President for the Saskatoon Berries and Co-President of Sask. Entertainment Group.

Hilty will be honoured beside Chase and Wotton into the Saskatoon Blades Hall of Fame on Saturday, Mar. 21 when the Blades welcome the Prince Albert Raiders for the final game of the regular season. Family, friends, and former teammates of all three men will be in attendance for a private induction ceremony prior to doors opening at 6:00pm. It will also be the first chance fans can witness the new Legend's Wall on the concourse, a new permanent addition to SaskTel Centre honouring Blades greats.

Puck drop is slated for 7:00pm with a special ceremonial puck drop and presentation on the ice prior to the game.







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