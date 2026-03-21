Chiefs Pick up a Point, Return Home for Final Two Regular Season Games
Published on March 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Kent, WA - The Spokane Chiefs wrapped up the 2025-26 regular season road slate on Friday night, visiting the Thunderbirds for the first of two matchups against the Seattle squad this weekend.
Special teams were the story of the first period, with Spokane going 1/2 on the power play, but stifling three power play attempts for the home team.
After Dominik Petr made a diving play to keep the puck in the zone, he would later thread a pinpoint pass to Harrington for the score. Wormald also recorded an assist on the Spokane opener at 11:38.
Seattle answered with a long-range effort at 15:58 that fluttered through traffic and in.
The Chiefs were unable to score in the second, with the home side taking the lead at 11:59 through Pekar's 23rd goal of the season.
Spokane went on the power play just 35 seconds into the third, jumpstarting the offense. Coco Armstrong tipped in an Ossie McIntyre shot at 2:08 for Spokane's first goal of the third. Will McIsaac also had an assist on the play.
At 4:21 it was Ethan Hughes breaking down the right wing and freezing the defense. Hughes looked off the defense, freezing the netminder before firing home for his 10th of the season.
Seattle's Lovsin would score at 11:42 to knot the game at three.
Neither team could break through the rest of the way, sending the game to overtime.
Cameron Schmidt proved the winner in the extra frame, scoring with just 21 seconds remaining on the clock to win 4-3 in favor of Seattle.
Spokane will continue a busy weekend with a home game on Saturday night against Tri-City. It is Miller Lite Turn Back The Clock Night and Jersey Sweepstakes. The team will be wearing special retro Spokane Comets jerseys that will be auctioned off to support Big Table Spokane. Fans can also enter to win a replica blank Spokane Comets jersey for free at the Miller Lite table inside the main entrance. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 PM.
Sunday is the Coeur d'Alene Casino Regular Season Finale. Make sure to arrive early for the Bud Light Happy Hour from 3-4:30 PM plus a ceremony to recognize team awards from the 2025-26 season. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:05 PM.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026
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- Americans Fall in Overtime to Portland in Final Home Game of 2025-26 - Tri-City Americans
- Tigers Take Down Rebels, 9-3 - Medicine Hat Tigers
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- Chiefs Kick off Finale Weekend on Road Friday vs T-Birds - Spokane Chiefs
- CMHA's Talk Today Program Wraps up Successful 12th Season in CHL - WHL
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- Warriors Heading West for Final Regular Season Away Game - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: March 20 at Tri-City - Portland Winterhawks
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