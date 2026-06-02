Chase Harrington, Tyus Sparks in Buffalo for NHL Scouting Combine this Week

Published on June 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - Spokane Chiefs forwards Chase Harrington and Tyus Sparks are in Buffalo this week for the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics at KeyBank Center and LECOM HarborCenter, running June 1-6.

All 90 prospects invited to the combine featured in the NHL Central Scouting's final rankings, with Harrington listed at 26 and Sparks listed at 37 among North American Skaters.

Harrington finished the 2025-26 WHL season with career highs in goals (28), assists (29), points (57), penalty minutes (105), power play goals (9), game winning goals (4), and points-per-game (0.93). He earned the Chiefs Co-Player of the Year honor at the end of the season. Harrington was originally selected eighth overall by Spokane in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Sparks finished the season tied for the team-lead in goals with Harrington, scoring 28 times. Sparks led the team with 65 points across 69 games played during the regular season.

NHL teams can have 1-on-1 interviews with prospects at KeyBank Center from June 1-5. The medical examinations will take place June 3, the Maximal VO2 bike test and isokinetic squat test, which is new to the Combine, will take place June 5, and the remaining eight of the 12 fitness tests will occur at HarborCenter on June 6 (standing height/wingspan, horizontal jump, force plate vertical jumps, bench press, pro agility test, pull ups, 10-meter sprint, Wingate Cycle Ergometer test). The 10-meter sprint, also new to the Combine, will be conducted in conjunction with the pro agility test.

The 2026 NHL Draft is scheduled to take place at KeyBank Center in Buffalo June 26-27.







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