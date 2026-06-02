Marc Habscheid resigns as Rebels Head Coach

Published on June 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels today announced that Marc Habscheid has resigned as the club's head coach.

Habscheid leaves after one season with the Rebels in which the club went 26-36-4-2 and returned to the WHL Playoffs. He earned his 600th career WHL coaching win February 3 in Prince George.

"After living back in Canada this last year, I realize that my heart lays in Europe where I've lived in my home for the past four years," explained Habscheid. "I am thankful for the opportunity to coach the Rebels and wish nothing but success to Brent and the entire organization."

"We would like to thank Marc for all of his hard work this past season and wish him the best with his future endeavours," says Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter.

The search for the next head coach of the Red Deer Rebels begins immediately.

"We are excited to build on the success we saw in the second half of the season," Sutter noted. "Our next coach will have a talented roster to work with as we continue toward our goal of bringing a championship back to Red Deer."







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