Royals Acquire Nate Yellowaga from the Red Deer Rebels

Published on June 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today the acquisition of 2008-born defenceman Nate Yellowaga from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for a 2027 4th, a 2028 2nd, and a 2030 4th round pick.

The 5'11, 179 lbs. defenceman finished this past season, his first in the WHL, with 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 67 games. Yellowaga registered four points in five playoff games against the Prince Albert Raiders. Hailing from Calgary, AB, Yellowaga started his junior career with the Brooks Bandits in the BCHL before joining the Rebels prior to last season.

"Nate is a dynamic defenseman that will add an important element to our team" said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "He is an excellent skater that will be an impact player at both ends of the ice".

Yellowaga, a former CSSHL U18 2nd Team All-Star, was drafted in the 9th round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft by Red Deer. He won a BCHL Championship with the Brooks Bandits in the 2024-25 season.

Season Memberships for the 2026-27 season are NOW ON SALE:

Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/

Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906







Western Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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