Royals Sign Blues Prospect Vladimir Proskurin to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced the signing of 2008-born goaltender Vladimir Proskurin to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Proskurin, who hails from Moscow, Russia, is a St. Louis Blues prospect that was drafted 123rd overall in the 4th round of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Having been selected by Victoria with the 27th overall pick in the 1st round of the 2026 CHL Import Draft, Proskurin joins the WHL following his development with the MHK Atlant Mytischchi system.

In Russia's top junior league, Proskurin, a 6'1, 170 lbs netminder, tallied a .921 save-percentage and a 2.97 goals-against-average all while facing over 30 shots per game on average.

Season Memberships for the 2026-27 season are NOW ON SALE:

Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/

Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906







Western Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2026

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