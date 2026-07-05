Royals Partner with Kirby's Source for Sports

Published on July 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria B.C., - The Victoria Royals Hockey Club is excited to announce the launch of the Kirby's Youth Sports Package presented in partnership with Kirby's Source for Sports. In addition to a season membership, package holders will receive a $100 gift card to Kirby's Source for Sports providing the flexibility to choose from a wide selection of sports equipment, apparel and accessories.

The Kirby's Youth Sports Package provides young fans exclusive opportunities including access to the season member holiday skate, the season member ticket pick-up event, a locker room tour and an exclusive skate with the team after a Royals home game this season.

Package holders will receive the first right of refusal for additional youth perks including zamboni rides, minor hockey player of the game and sixth skater at no additional cost.

The Kirby's Youth Sports Package includes:

Ticket to all 34 home games.

Ticket to both Clash of the Kingdoms pre-season games.

$100 gift card to Kirby's Source for Sports.

Exclusive member events.

Priority access to select game day experiences.

"Anytime Kirby's can be part of a grassroots partnership that is designed to connect young athletes and their families to sports is something we get very excited about." said Sean Tack, Owner, Kirby's Source for Sports. "At Kirby's we love to support youth sports in the community. Being able to do that with an amazing partner like the Victoria Royals, we see this as a big win for everyone involved. Proud to be part of it!"

The package can be purchased online or over the phone.

If you have any questions, please reach out to a ticketing representative at 250-419-6906.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 5, 2026

Royals Partner with Kirby's Source for Sports - Victoria Royals

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