Victoria Royals Set for 2026 CHL Import Draft

Published on June 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The CHL has announced the order of selection for the 2026 CHL Import Draft. The Royals will make 2 picks in the first round with the 27th and 58th overall picks. The Royals acquired the 58th overall selection from the Penticton Vees in a previous trade.

The club has also confirmed that Mykola Kosarev is expected to rejoin the team for the 2026-27 season. Kosarev, hailing from Kharkiv, Ukraine, was selected 55th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft by the Royals. Following playing 21 games for Victoria, Kosarev signed a professional contract with the Stavanger Oilers in the EliteHockey Ligaen, Norway's top professional hockey league. In time split between the Men's and U20 teams for Stavanger, Kosarev scored 10 points in 24 games, as well as winning a gold medal with the U20 side.

Kosarev recently represented his home country of Ukraine in various international tournaments at both the Men's and U20 level, including scoring four points in five games in the Division 1 A World Junior Championships and collecting a silver medal at the D1A World Championships.

The CHL Import draft takes place Tuesday, June 30th. CHL teams are permitted to have three import players on their roster.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2026

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