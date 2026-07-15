Royals Acquire Columbus Blue Jackets Prospect Filip Novak

Published on July 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today that they have acquired 2008-born forward Filip Novak from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for Victoria's 2028 and a 2030 3rd round selections.

Novak, who hails from Chomutov, Czechia, is a prospect for the Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL, having been drafted 206th overall in the 7th round of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. A product of the HC Sparta Praha system, he spent time this past season with the Men's and U20 side before being loaned to HC Stadion Litomerice in the Czech 2nd league. Across the leagues this year, he totalled 39 points (11 goals, 28 assists) in 48 games, and scored six points (four goals, two assists) in 10 playoff games.

"Filip is a dynamic offensive player that we feel will be a key driver in our forward group" said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "We are very excited to add him to our team".

Novak has represented his native Czechia in a variety of international tournaments, including earning a silver medal at the 2024 Youth Olympic Games held in Gangwon Province, South Korea. The 6'1, 198 lbs. forward also played for Czechia at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, capping off the tournament by scoring a point per game.

As a result of the move, the Royals have put 2007-born defenceman Mykola Kosarev on import waivers to get down to the allotted three import players clubs are allowed to carry.

Season Memberships for the 2026-27 season are NOW ON SALE:

Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/

Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906







Western Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

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