Royals Sign Marek Peroutka to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced the signing of 2007-born forward Marek Peroutka to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Peroutka, who stands at 6'4, 194 lbs., was selected by Victoria with the 58th overall pick in the 1st round of the 2026 CHL Import Draft on June 30th. Hailing from Most, Czechia, Peroutka grew up in the HC Litvinov system, playing this season primarily for the U20 team and making his Men's league debut this past February.

In 52 games this past season, Peroutka scored 26 goals and 19 assists for 45 points and followed it up with four points in four games in the playoffs, including the primary assist on overtime winning goal that helped Litvinov U20 stay in their current league.

Season Memberships for the 2026-27 season are NOW ON SALE:

Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/

Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906







Western Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

Royals Sign Marek Peroutka to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Victoria Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.