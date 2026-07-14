Warriors' Goaltending Prospect Mingo Named to Canada's U17 Summer Selection Camp Roster
Published on July 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Warriors signed goaltending prospect Dylan Mingo has been named to the Team Canada U17 Summer Selection Camp roster.
Mingo was drafted 41st overall at the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. Following training camp, the product of Peachland, British Columbia, signed his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Playing with RHA Kelowna's U17 Prep team last season, Mingo recorded a .922 save percentage, a 3.11 goals-against average, and a record of 11-3-0. In three playoff appearances, Mingo earned a 1.67 goals-against average, a save percentage of .955, and a perfect 3-0 record, helping the team win the CSSHL U17 Prep title.
Mingo made his first start on February 20th at Temple Gardens Centre in Moose Jaw against the Prince George Cougars. In his two combined appearances, Mingo posted a 3.18 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.
Mingo joins Warriors' alumnus and goaltending coach Adam Evanoff, who was named a camp goaltending coach.
The final U17 Team Canada prospects will represent their country at the U17 World Challenge in Oakville, Ontario, from November 1-7, 2026.
Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.
Western Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026
- Three Blazers to Attend Hockey Canada Under-17 Camp - Kamloops Blazers
- Wenatchee Forwards Miles, Brown Named to Hockey Canada Program of Excellence - Wenatchee Wild
- Warriors' Goaltending Prospect Mingo Named to Canada's U17 Summer Selection Camp Roster - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Giants Rookies Holowaychuk & Mateychuk Invited to Hockey Canada U-17 Development Camp - Vancouver Giants
- Three Oil Kings Prospects Named to World Under-17 Challenge Camp - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Meyer Invited to Team Canada U17 Development Camp - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Pats Prospects Logan Henry and Cruz Nicolay Invited to Hockey Canada National Under-17 Development Camp - Regina Pats
- Vees Sign Dominik Drabek - Penticton Vees
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Tri-City Americans - Wenatchee Wild
- Tri-City Americans Acquire Forward Owen Kraft from Wenatchee Wild - Tri-City Americans
- Royals Sign Marek Peroutka to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Victoria Royals
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