Vees Sign Dominik Drabek

Published on July 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees announced today the signing of 2009-born Czech forward Dominik Drabek to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Drabek is a native of Olomouc, Czechia and most recently played for HC Dynamo Pardubice U17 where he put up 35 points in 24 games. He also suited up in one game for the U20 team this past season.

Over three seasons with HC Dynamo Pardubice's U17 team, Drabek registered 36 goals and 75 points in 80 regular season games played.

"Adding a player like Dominik reflects the type of compete and character we're prioritizing within our organization," said Vees director of scouting Adam Sergerie. "He's a responsible, high-energy forward who plays hard in all three zones and is a very cerebral hockey player with the puck on his stick.

"He has demonstrated he can produce against top U17 competition in Czechia. We're excited to bring him into our development environment and help him navigate the transition to North American hockey as he works toward becoming a consistent, impactful contributor for the Vees."

Drabek stands at 5-FOOT-10 and 185 lbs. The Vees selected him in the 2nd Round of the CHL Import Draft, with their 119th overall selection. He has represented Czechia internationally at the U16 and U17 level.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

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