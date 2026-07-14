Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Tri-City Americans

Published on July 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring a pair of future WHL Prospects Draft selections in exchange for 2010-born forward Owen Kraft. The Wild will receive Tri-City's third-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft, and the Americans' third-round pick in the 2029 Prospects Draft originally assigned to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

A native of Moorhead, Minnesota, Kraft was selected by the Wild in the second round of the 2025 U.S. Priority Draft, and has played primarily for the last two seasons with the Moorhead Bantam AA program in his home state.

The Wenatchee Wild wish Owen Kraft all future success as he continues his development in the sport.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

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