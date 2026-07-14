Tri-City Americans Acquire Forward Owen Kraft from Wenatchee Wild

Published on July 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans General Manager, Bob Tory, announced today that the team has acquired 16-year-old Center Owen Kraft, from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2029 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Owen is a highly skilled offensive player who possesses a high hockey IQ and tremendous work ethic," said Tory.

Owen Kraft, of Moorhead, Minn., was born July 26, 2010. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound left-center played for the Moorhead Bantam U15 team, where he emerged as one of the club's top offensive contributors. He finished the 2024-2025 season with 45 goals, 43 assists and 88 points, showcasing a consistent scoring touch and playmaking ability.

We look forward to Owen participating in our upcoming training camp in August and welcome him and his family to the Tri-City Americans.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

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