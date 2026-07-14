Tri-City Americans Acquire Forward Owen Kraft from Wenatchee Wild
Published on July 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans General Manager, Bob Tory, announced today that the team has acquired 16-year-old Center Owen Kraft, from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2029 WHL Prospects Draft.
"Owen is a highly skilled offensive player who possesses a high hockey IQ and tremendous work ethic," said Tory.
Owen Kraft, of Moorhead, Minn., was born July 26, 2010. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound left-center played for the Moorhead Bantam U15 team, where he emerged as one of the club's top offensive contributors. He finished the 2024-2025 season with 45 goals, 43 assists and 88 points, showcasing a consistent scoring touch and playmaking ability.
We look forward to Owen participating in our upcoming training camp in August and welcome him and his family to the Tri-City Americans.
Western Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026
- Three Blazers to Attend Hockey Canada Under-17 Camp - Kamloops Blazers
- Wenatchee Forwards Miles, Brown Named to Hockey Canada Program of Excellence - Wenatchee Wild
- Warriors' Goaltending Prospect Mingo Named to Canada's U17 Summer Selection Camp Roster - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Giants Rookies Holowaychuk & Mateychuk Invited to Hockey Canada U-17 Development Camp - Vancouver Giants
- Three Oil Kings Prospects Named to World Under-17 Challenge Camp - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Meyer Invited to Team Canada U17 Development Camp - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Pats Prospects Logan Henry and Cruz Nicolay Invited to Hockey Canada National Under-17 Development Camp - Regina Pats
- Vees Sign Dominik Drabek - Penticton Vees
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Tri-City Americans - Wenatchee Wild
- Tri-City Americans Acquire Forward Owen Kraft from Wenatchee Wild - Tri-City Americans
- Royals Sign Marek Peroutka to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Victoria Royals
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Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
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