Three Americans Prospects Named to Team Alberta U16 Shortlist

Published on July 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







The Tri-City Americans would like to congratulate three of our Hockey Alberta 2011 Prospects on being named to Team Alberta short list for the Canada Winter Games:

Right defenseman Lincoln Baschuk was selected from NAX U15 Prep with the 37th overall pick in the second round. During the 2025-26 season, he recorded 3 goals and 20 assists for 23 points in 29 games and added 26 penalty minutes.

Left wing Steven Leavitt was selected from OHA Edmonton U15 Prep with the 99th overall pick in the fifth round. During the 2025-26 season, he recorded 25 goals and 18 assists for 43 points in 24 games and added 36 penalty minutes.

Goaltender Alexandre Montembeault was selected from CIHA U15 Prep with the 141st overall pick in the seventh round. During the 2025-26 season, he posted a 3.79 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

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