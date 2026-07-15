Three Americans Prospects Headed to USA Hockey National 15 Camp

Published on July 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans congratulate three of their 2011-born U.S. prospects and wish them luck as they participate in the USA Hockey National 15 Camp, scheduled for July 15-21 in Amherst, New York.

Center Ethan Zhang, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound first-round selection taken 19th overall from Dallas Stars Elite 14U, recorded 36 goals and 51 assists for 87 points in 51 games. He also had 28 penalty minutes.

Center Colton Nash, a 5-foot-9, 150-pound second-round selection taken 39th overall from Minnetonka Bantam, recorded 70 goals and 80 assists for 150 points in 53 games. He also had 16 penalty minutes.

Left defenseman Max Aldrich, a 5-foot-11, 155-pound eighth-round selection taken 165th overall from Minnetonka Bantam, recorded 6 goals and 34 assists for 40 points in 53 games. He also had 22 penalty minutes.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

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