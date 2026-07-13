Tri-City Americans sign 2026 CHL Import draft pick David Huk to a Standard WHL Player Agreement and Development Plan

Published on July 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory today announced that the team has signed 18-year-old Right Center David Huk to a Standard WHL Player Agreement and Development Plan.

The 6'2 205lb Center from Praha, Czechia played last season for Linkoping Hockey Club in Sweden for both the U 18 and U 20 teams. This is the former team of Americans Alumni Malte Stromwall.

He also participated in the World Under 18 Championships for Czechia in April recording 3 goals and 2 assists in 7 games.

David, is a power forward, who plays a strong 200-foot game. He has a physical element to his game combined with very good hockey IQ and and offensive skill set.

David served as an Assistant Captain on Czechia's World Under 18 team in April and brings leadership qualities to our team.

We welcome David and his family to the Tri City Americans.

Linkoping U 18 Region GP-8 G-4 A-2 PTS-6

Linkoping U 18 National GP-4 G-2 A-2 PTS-4

Linkoping U 20 National GP-27 G-6 A-9 PTS-15

CZECHIA World U 18 GP-7 G-3 A-2 PTS-5

CZECHIA U 18 GP-20 G-4 A-8 PTS-12







Western Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2026

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