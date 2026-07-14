Giants Rookies Holowaychuk & Mateychuk Invited to Hockey Canada U-17 Development Camp

Published on July 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants defenceman Crosby Mateychuk

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants defenceman Crosby Mateychuk(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Calgary, Alta. - Vancouver Giants incoming rookies Louis-Oscar Holowaychuk and Crosby Mateychuk have both been invited to Hockey Canada's national under-17 development camp, which will take place July 17-21 at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville, Ontario.

Holowaychuk and Mateychuk are two of 80 players invited to the summer camp. Participants will be split into four teams for the five-day camp, which includes two days of practice and six games from July 19-21.

Following camp, players will continue to be evaluated through the beginning of the 2026-27 season before the Canada Red and Canada White rosters are named for the 2026 U17 World Challenge, scheduled for Nov. 1-7 in Oakville.

"We are excited to unveil the top Canadian under-17 players who have earned invitations to our development camp this week, and to introduce these young players to Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence," Program of Excellence (POE) general manager Alan Millar said. "This is a very talented and exciting group that will be surrounded by world-class coaching and support staffs, and we look forward to introducing them to our program, setting the expectations for the season and preparing for the U17 World Challenge later this year."

Holowaychuk was the Giants' first pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, 6th overall. The right-shot centre made a seamless transition from U15 prep to U18 prep in the CSSHL this past season with St. George's School. He was named the top freshman and a first-team U18 Prep all-star after posting 23 goals and 44 points in 28 games. The Vancouver native finished fifth in goals and eighth in points-per-game among all U18 skaters, leading his team in both categories. He also added five goals and a pair of assists in five playoff games.

The right-shot forward dressed in seven games with the Giants as a call-up this past season - making his WHL debut on December 6 - during which he tallied a pair of assists.

Mateychuk was the Giants' second selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, 13th overall. The left-shot blueliner was named a second-team all-star in his first U18 AAA season with the Eastman Selects in his home province of Manitoba, after producing 59 points in 37 games (24G-35A). While his 59 points were the third-most in the league by a defenceman, his 1.59 points-per-game ranked first.

The Dominion City, Man. product also dressed in seven games with the Giants as a call-up, making his WHL debut on December 28.

The Giants have had one player win Gold at the U17 World Challenge in three straight years: Blake Chorney in 2025, Ryan Lin in 2024 and Cameron Schmidt in 2023. Brett Olson also won Silver in 2024.

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Western Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

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