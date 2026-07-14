Madden Daneault Eligible to Play Up to 34 Games with Rockets During 2026-27 Season
Published on July 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that 2026 WHL Prospects Draft first overall selection Madden Daneault is eligible to play up to 34 regular season games with the club during the 2026-27 season under Hockey Canada's Western Canadian Development Model (WCDM).
Daneault, selected first overall by the Rockets in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft, enjoyed a remarkable 2025-26 season with the Red Deer Rebels U15 AAA program, recording 149 points (65G, 84A) in just 34 regular season games. He also earned AEHL U15 First All-Star Team honours while leading the league in goals, assists, and points.
The Red Deer product also starred at the John Reid Memorial Tournament, where he was named Tournament MVP and Top Forward for a second consecutive season.
The 2026-27 season will mark the beginning of Daneault's WHL career as one of the league's most highly anticipated young prospects.
The Rockets open their home schedule on Saturday, September 26 against the Penticton Vees at Prospera Place.
2026-27 season tickets are on sale now at kelownarockets.com.
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