Three Oil Kings Prospects Named to World Under-17 Challenge Camp

Published on July 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - A trio of Edmonton Oil Kings prospects will be in Oakville, Ont. this week at Hockey Canada's World Under-17 Hockey Challenge development camp.

2010-born defencemen Holden Wouters and Chris Kokkoris, as well as 2010-born forward Cole Landreville will look to earn a spot on one of Team Canada's two rosters for the tournament.

Wouters, originally the second-overall selection at the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, played this season with St. George's U18 Prep scoring 22 points in 28 games, plus three more in five playoff games. Wouters also played two games with the Oil Kings during the 2025/2026 season.

Kokkoris, the eighth-overall pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, played this season with Yale Hockey Academy's U18 Prep club where had 15 points in 18 games, along with three more in three playoff games. Kokkoris also spent some time with the Oil Kings this past season, playing in a pair of games.

Landreville spent this season with Pilot Mound Hockey Academy's U18 Prep squad. He was originally the 25th overall selection in the 2025 WHL prospects Draft and had 34 points in 23 games for Pilot Mound this season. Landreville also played three regular season games for the Oil Kings, scoring once. He also played in one playoff game this season for Edmonton.

The development camp runs in Oakville from July 17 to 21, while the tournament takes place from November 1 to 7.

Oil Kings Assistant Coach and Manager of Player Development Kyle Chipchura will be an Assistant Coach for Team White at the event.

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Western Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

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