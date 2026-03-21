Broncos Close Home Schedule in Front of Sellout Crowd
Published on March 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
The Swift Current Broncos closed out their home schedule with a 4-1 loss to the Moose Jaw Warriors, but the night was highlighted by the team's first sellout crowd of the season.
Moose Jaw opened the scoring in the first period as Aiden Ziprick found the back of the net at 6:20, before Casey Brown added what would stand as the game-winner at 17:32.
After a scoreless second period for the Broncos, the Warriors extended their lead late in the frame with Riley Thorpe scoring an insurance marker at 18:53.
Swift Current responded in the third, as Trae Wilke netted his 22nd goal of the season on the power play at 8:54, with assists from Gavin Harrison and Marek Ročák, cutting the deficit to two. The Broncos pushed hard the rest of the way and outshot Moose Jaw 13-7 in the final period, but couldn't find another breakthrough.
With the net empty in the final minute, Kash Andresen sealed the game for the Warriors with an empty-net goal at 19:33.
The Broncos finished the night outshooting Moose Jaw 27-22, going 1-for-4 on the power play while holding the Warriors scoreless on their four opportunities. Swift Current also held the edge in the faceoff circle, winning 27 draws to Moose Jaw's 22. Berney Weston made 18 saves in the contest.
Swift Current wraps up the regular season tomorrow, Saturday, March 21, in Moose Jaw.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026
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