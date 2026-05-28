Broncos Sign Nathan Roberts

Published on May 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK -- The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce the signing of 2011-born defenceman Nathan Roberts to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Roberts was selected by the Broncos in the first round, 23rd overall, in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman from White Rock, BC spent the 2025-26 season with Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep, where he recorded 25 points in 30 regular season games. He continued his strong play into the postseason, adding six points during the playoffs.

Roberts also impressed at the U16 BC Cup, producing four goals and three assists in four games, showcasing his offensive ability from the backend.

"We are extremely pleased to officially welcome Nathan and the Roberts family to the Broncos organization," said Broncos General Manager and Head Coach Travis Crickard. "He is someone who we believe has a high ceiling to become a formidable two-way WHL defender. We are excited to be able to play a role in his developmental path in the coming years."







Western Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2026

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