Joe Sakic Named No. 6 on CHL's Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years List

Published on May 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce that Swift Current Broncos and Western Hockey League (WHL) alumnus Joe Sakic has been ranked No. 6 on the CHL's Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years list, a marquee initiative of the CHL's 50th anniversary season. With his placement at No. 6, Sakic is the highest-ranking WHL player on the CHL Top 50 list.

The countdown recognizes the greatest players from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) since 1975-76, celebrating the stars who have defined major junior hockey over the past five decades. As part of the initiative, a panel of media members first selected the Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years. The final ranking order was then determined using a weighted formula that combined media and fan voting to rank the players from No. 1 through No. 50.

Sakic stands as one of the most accomplished and respected players in CHL history, with a legacy built through his prolific tenure with the WHL's Swift Current Broncos, a Hall of Fame career in the NHL, and a decorated international résumé with Team Canada.

A native of Burnaby, B.C., Sakic played parts of three seasons with the Broncos from 1985-88, including the club's return to Swift Current in 1986-87 following 12 seasons in Lethbridge. Over 139 career WHL regular-season games, Sakic recorded 293 points - 138 goals and 155 assists - while adding 25 points in 14 playoff contests.

After appearing in three games with Lethbridge in 1985-86, Sakic broke through with Swift Current in 1986-87, posting 133 points (60 goals and 73 assists) in 72 regular-season games. His standout rookie campaign earned him WHL Rookie of the Year honours, along with WHL Most Valuable Player recognition in the Eastern Conference.

The following season, Sakic delivered one of the most productive campaigns in WHL history. In 1987-88, he recorded 160 points, including a league-leading 78 goals, in 64 regular-season games, co-winning the WHL Top Scorer Award alongside Theoren Fleury. Sakic was named CHL Player of the Year and the WHL's Most Valuable Player that season, while also earning

WHL East First All-Star Team honours. He added 24 points (11 goals and 13 assists) in 10 playoff games that spring.

Following his standout WHL career, Sakic was selected 15th overall by the Québec Nordiques in the first round of the 1987 NHL Draft. He went on to play his entire NHL career with the Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche franchise from 1988-2009, becoming one of the defining players in franchise history and one of the premier centres of his generation.

Over 20 NHL seasons, Sakic helped lead the franchise to two Stanley Cup championships as a player, capturing titles with the Avalanche in 1996 and 2001. His 1996 postseason performance earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Most Valuable Player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sakic's NHL career reached another peak individually in 2000-01, when he won the Hart Trophy as NHL Most Valuable Player, the Ted Lindsay Award as the league's most outstanding player as voted by the NHLPA, and the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct. A three-time NHL First All-Star Team selection, Sakic was later named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players in 2017.

Internationally, Sakic built one of the most decorated résumés of any Canadian player of his era. He represented Canada in eight international competitions, highlighted by gold medals at the 1988 IIHF World Junior Championship, the 1994 IIHF World Championship, the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, and the 2004 World Cup of Hockey.

At the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City, Sakic helped Canada capture its first Olympic men's hockey gold medal in 50 years, earning tournament MVP honours after recording seven points - four goals and three assists. With that Olympic gold, Sakic joined the Triple Gold Club, recognizing players who have won the Stanley Cup, World Championship gold, and Olympic gold.

In recognition of his impact in Swift Current, Sakic was named the Broncos' centre on the club's All-Time Team in 1999. He was later celebrated during the WHL's 50th Season in 2015-16, earning a place among the league's Top 125 Players of All-Time before being voted No. 1 overall by fans on the WHL's Top 50 Players of All-Time list. Sakic was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012 and the IIHF Hall of Fame in 2017.

The remaining players ranked in the Top 10 on the CHL's Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years list will be revealed over the coming days, with full player bios available at chl.ca/chl50.

CHL Top 50 Evaluation Criteria and Eligibility

The CHL's Top 50 Players were selected by a panel of more than 40 media members who submitted ranked 1-50 ballots guided by a weighted evaluation framework designed to ensure consistency across eras. Panelists considered a player's impact beyond the CHL - including NHL and international success, major awards and championships, and Hall of Fame recognition - alongside on-ice achievement in the Member Leagues, reflecting what players accomplished during their time in the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL through production, individual honours, team success, and sustained dominance. Selections also accounted for historical significance,recognizing milestones, era-defining influence, generational impact, and lasting contributions to CHL history.

To be eligible, players must have competed in at least one full season in the WHL, OHL, or QMJHL during the CHL's 50-year history beginning in 1975-76; for players who competed in 1975-76 and also played prior to that season, their entire CHL career was considered when evaluating on-ice accomplishments.







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