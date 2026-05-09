Western Hockey League Announces Fine for Vancouver Giants

Published on May 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the Vancouver Giants have been fined $5,000 for conduct detrimental to the League.

The disciplinary action is in response to inappropriate remarks made by a member of the Vancouver Giants staff during the broadcast of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft Show on Wednesday, May 6.

"Accountability is a cornerstone value of our League - that includes both players and staff. In this instance, regardless of intent, the remarks are not reflective of the organization's standards of respect and inclusion," commented WHL Commissioner, Dan Near.

The WHL remains committed to holding players and staff to the highest standards of conduct both on and off the ice.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.