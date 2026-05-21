Broncos Acquire 2007-Born Forward Hudson Kibblewhite

Published on May 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have acquired 2007-born forward Hudson Kibblewhite as part of a three-team trade involving the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Brandon Wheat Kings.

As part of the deal, the Broncos send 2007-born defenceman Josh McGregor to Brandon. The Wheat Kings also receive a seventh-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft from Lethbridge.

Additionally, the Hurricanes acquire the rights to 2007-born forward Jake Stuart along with a fifth-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft from Brandon.

Kibblewhite, a product of Vernon, appeared in 53 regular season games with the Hurricanes this past season, recording 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) and serving as an alternate captain. Prior to joining Lethbridge, Kibblewhite played in 90 regular season games with the Saskatoon Blades, totaling 22 points (13 goals, 9 assists).

McGregor spent the past two seasons with the Broncos, registering 36 points (7 goals, 29 assists) and 96 penalty minutes in 125 regular season games.

"This was a move that we felt addressed an important need for our team," said Broncos General Manager and Head Coach Travis Crickard. "We were able to acquire Hudson, who brings versatility and middle-six depth down the middle, which is an area we felt needed to be strengthened moving forward.

At the same time, we want to thank Josh for everything he contributed to our organization. He's a very good defenceman and, from everything I've heard, an outstanding person. Sometimes situations evolve where a fresh opportunity can benefit both the player and the organization, and we felt this was one of those cases. We wish him every success going forward."

The Broncos would like to welcome Hudson and his family to Swift Current.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2026

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