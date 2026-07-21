Broncos Welcome Back Athletic Therapist Matthew Zoltek

Published on July 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are pleased to announce that Athletic Therapist Matthew Zoltek will return to the organization for his fourth season with the team in 2026-27.

Since joining the Broncos, Zoltek has played a vital role in the club, working closely with players and hockey operations staff to support injury prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and day-to-day athlete care throughout the season.

"I am incredibly fortunate to return for my fourth season with the Swift Current Broncos," said Zoltek. "This organization continues to set the standard for what it means to truly invest in every player who comes through its doors. With a staff whose roles span such a wide and specialized range of domains, the foundation here is built to develop professional-calibre athletes. I'm proud to be part of a group that values growth, supports its medical and equipment staff, and is committed to building the future of our players."

As preparations continue for the 2026-27 season, Zoltek's return reinforces the Broncos' commitment to providing their players with elite care and development throughout their WHL journey.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2026

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