Voice of the Broncos Austin Mattes to Continue with Team Through 2028-29

Published on July 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are pleased to announce that Broadcast and Community Relations Manager Austin Mattes has agreed to a new three-year contract that will keep him with the organization through the 2028-29 Western Hockey League season.

Mattes joined the Broncos ahead of the 2025-26 season and quickly became an integral part of the organization, serving as the voice of the Broncos while overseeing the club's broadcasts, digital content, and community relations initiatives.

"We're thrilled to have Austin continue with the Broncos for another three years," said Executive Vice President of Business Operations Dominic LePan. "He's been instrumental in growing our social media presence and game broadcasts while consistently bringing fresh ideas to enhance the fan experience. Austin has also become a valued member of the Swift Current community, and his passion, creativity, and genuine care for our fans make him a tremendous asset to the Broncos. We're excited to see what he'll accomplish over the next three years."

"I'm truly honoured to be a part of the Broncos organization," said Mattes. "My first year has been an incredible experience, and I'm thankful for the opportunity to work alongside such a great staff, passionate fans, and an amazing community. Swift Current feels like home, and I'm excited to put down roots here for the next few years. I look forward to bringing exciting Broncos hockey to fans across Saskatchewan while continuing to connect with the community and create engaging content that gives our fans and players even more to be excited about." The Swift Current Broncos welcome Mattes back and look forward to his continued contributions both on the broadcast and in the community over the next three seasons.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2026

Voice of the Broncos Austin Mattes to Continue with Team Through 2028-29 - Swift Current Broncos

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