Don Hay Named Senior Advisor to Hockey Operations

Published on July 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have named Don Hay Senior Advisor to Hockey Operations, a new role that will see the WHL's all-time winningest coach continue to shape the organization from a different seat beyond the bench.

Hay spent the 2025-26 season as Associate Coach with the Rockets, lending his championship pedigree to Kelowna's coaching staff, which was hosting the 2026 Memorial Cup. In his new capacity, Hay will remain a mentor to the Rockets' coaching staff and will help with the club's video analysis operation. He will be stationed out of his home in Kamloops for the majority of the season, while attending training camp in full to help identify Kelowna's roster and support player development throughout camp.

"We're grateful that Don has chosen to stay a member of the Kelowna Rockets and continue to mentor our coaching staff," said President & General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "His experience is invaluable to this organization, we are happy to know his impact on this team isn't going anywhere."

Hay holds a WHL-record 750 regular-season coaching victories, along with four Memorial Cup Championships, four WHL Championships, two WHL Coach of the Year Awards, and an induction into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame. He has coached at every level of the game, from Head Coach of Canada's gold medal-winning World Junior team in 1995 to NHL head coaching stops with the Phoenix Coyotes and Calgary Flames. Few figures in Canadian hockey carry the credibility and championship pedigree Hay brings into any room.

"I'm really excited to be coming back with the Kelowna Rockets," said newly appointed Senior Advisor Don Hay. "I'm looking forward to my new role as Senior Advisor and working with Derrick and the coaching staff in a mentorship role."







Western Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2026

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