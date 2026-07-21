Spokane Chiefs Sign 2007 Born Forward Jan Brabenec

Published on July 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







The Spokane Chiefs have announced that 2007 born forward Jan Brabenec has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team. The 6'4" forward was selected in the third round, 158th overall in the 2026 CHL Import Draft.

"A point per game player in the Czech U20 league as an 18-year-old last year, Jan displayed excellent hockey sense combined with puck skills that enabled him to be effective in the offensive zone," said Spokane Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley. "At 6'4, he uses his body to win battles as well as use his long reach to maintain puck possession along with disrupting plays defensively."

Brabenec spent the 2025-26 season playing for HC Kometa BRNO U20 team in the Czechia U20 league, tallying 47 points, including 13 goals, and 34 assists in 44 games. He finished second on his team in scoring and was ranked 17th overall in league scoring.

"We are excited to welcome Jan and his family to the Spokane Chiefs organization," Bardsley said.

The Spokane Chiefs will open the season on the road, playing against the Tri-City Americans on September 19. The season home opener will take place the following weekend on September 26 where the Chiefs will face off against the Tri-City Americans once again on home ice. Puck drop will be at 6:05 p.m.

Make sure you have priority seating for the whole season by purchasing a Spokane Chiefs ticket package! Ticket package holders get access to exclusive events, guaranteed promotional items on all giveaway nights, 15% of savings at the Chiefs Team Store all year, and more.

Spokane Chiefs ticket packages are on sale and available for purchase by calling (509) 535-PUCK or by emailing a Spokane Chiefs Account Executive.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2026

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