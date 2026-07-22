Broncos Thank Kevin Simpson as he Departs from Organization

Published on July 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos would like to extend its sincere gratitude to Executive Vice President of Business Operations Kevin Simpson, who will be departing the organization as he pursues a new career opportunity.

Since joining the Broncos, Simpson has played an integral role in the club's business operations, helping strengthen the organization's connection with the community while contributing to the continued growth of the Broncos on and off the ice.

Broncos Governor Liam Choo-Foo thanked Simpson for his many contributions to the organization over the past three seasons.

"We are very sorry to see Kevin leave. He has provided incredible leadership and stability for our organization over the past three years. His focus on revenue generation is exactly what our team needed. His steady presence and ability to make everyone around him better in their roles will be missed. We wish Kevin and his family nothing but the best as they begin this next chapter in Moncton." Reflecting on his time with the organization, Simpson expressed his appreciation for the Broncos community.

"It has been an incredible privilege to be part of the Swift Current Broncos organization. I am thankful for everyone who made my time here so rewarding and for the friendships that will last a lifetime. I wish the organization, its players, staff, and fans continued success, and I look forward to following and cheering on the Broncos for many years to come," said Simpson.

The Swift Current Broncos thank Kevin for his years of service and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2026

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