Broncos Welcome Back Assistant Coach Roshen Jaswal for Second Season

Published on July 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are happy to announce Assistant Coach Roshen Jaswal will return behind the bench for the 2026-27 Western Hockey League season.

Jaswal returns for his second season with the Broncos after joining the organization ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. During his first season in Swift Current, Jaswal made a positive impact on the Broncos' bench, helping foster player development and a strong team culture.

"In getting to know Roshen over the past two months, he has demonstrated a lot of initiative toward preparing for the upcoming season," said Broncos General Manager and Head Coach Travis Crickard. "Additionally, in speaking with the players, many of them spoke highly of the priority Roshen gives to building quality relationships with them. We are happy to welcome Roshen back to the staff and Swift Current for the 2026-27 season." Jaswal is eager to continue building on the foundation established during his first season with the organization.

"I'm very excited to be returning to Swift Current for another season," said Jaswal. "Throughout my first year, I really grew to love the community, the people, and the organization. I believe we took important steps last season in building a strong lasting culture and helping our younger players develop, and I'm looking forward to continuing that work alongside our staff and players. I'm grateful for the opportunity to keep growing as a coach while doing everything I can to help the Swift Current Broncos in our ultimate pursuit of winning a championship."

The Swift Current Broncos are excited to welcome Roshen back for the 2026-27 season as the club continues preparing for its 40th anniversary campaign.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.