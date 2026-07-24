Tigers Sign Phillips to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on July 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce the signing of 2007-born defenceman Mace'o Phillips to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Mace'o brings a physically dominant presence to our blue line. He uses his size, reach and mobility to control the walls and net front, shut down opponents and play with confidence." said Assistant General Manager Bobby Fox. "He's also shown the ability to step up offensively with his first pass, lateral skating, and shot."

The 6-foot-6, 234-pound defenceman was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the third round (80th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. The Wayzata, Minnesota native tallied 11 points in 44 games with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL during the 2025-26 season.

The Tigers are excited to welcome Mace'o to the organization and look forward to his continued development as part of Medicine Hat's growing core of young talent.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2026

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