Tigers Sign Phillips to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
Published on July 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce the signing of 2007-born defenceman Mace'o Phillips to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
"Mace'o brings a physically dominant presence to our blue line. He uses his size, reach and mobility to control the walls and net front, shut down opponents and play with confidence." said Assistant General Manager Bobby Fox. "He's also shown the ability to step up offensively with his first pass, lateral skating, and shot."
The 6-foot-6, 234-pound defenceman was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the third round (80th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. The Wayzata, Minnesota native tallied 11 points in 44 games with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL during the 2025-26 season.
The Tigers are excited to welcome Mace'o to the organization and look forward to his continued development as part of Medicine Hat's growing core of young talent.
Western Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2026
- 31 CHL-Developed Players on Canada's 2026 WJSS Roster - WHL
- Forward Chase Harrington Named to Hockey Canada's 2026 World Juniors Summer Showcase - Spokane Chiefs
- Tigers Sign Phillips to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Spokane Chiefs Donate $7,500 to the Washington State Fallen Heroes Project - Spokane Chiefs
- Job Opportunity: Video Coach and Hockey Operations Coordinator - Edmonton Oil Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Medicine Hat Tigers Stories
- Tigers Sign Phillips to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- Tigers Sign Marto to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- Tigers Sign Drott to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- Meyer Invited to Team Canada U17 Development Camp
- Tigers Sign Saddleback to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement