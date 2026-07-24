Forward Chase Harrington Named to Hockey Canada's 2026 World Juniors Summer Showcase

Published on July 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane Chief forward Chase Harrington has been named to Hockey Canada's 2026 World Juniors Summer Showcase roster in preparation for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship. The showcase will be at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario from July 26 - August 1.

Harrington is a second-round selection by the Calgary Flames, 36th overall, in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The 6'1" Prince George, BC native recorded a career high 28 goals and 57 points in 61 games in the 2025-26 season as a Chief. He also led the club with 105 career penalty minutes. Those numbers led to Harrington being named Spokane's Co-Player of the Year last season. In his career, he has played 194 regular season games, recording 130 points, and 173 PIMs. Harrington has previously played for Hockey Canada's Team Red at the 2024 World Hockey Challenge scoring three goals in seven games.

The camp roster features four goaltenders, 10 defensemen, and 18 forwards who will take part in practices, scrimmages, and a trio of exhibition games against Finland, Sweden, and the United States.

"We're excited to announce the 32 players who will attend the World Junior Summer Showcase in Windsor as we begin our preparation for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship," said Alan Millar, the general manager of the National Junior Team. "This is an important opportunity for our staff to evaluate a talented group of players against top international competition while continuing to build our identity as a team. We're looking forward to seeing this group compete and bringing this showcase to Windsor in front of passionate Canadian hockey fans."

Earlier this week, Chief Head Coach Brad Lauer was announced as an Assistant Coach for Hockey Canada's entry into the World Junior Hockey Championship.

The team will practice July 27 and 28 before taking on Sweden on July 29, Finland on July 30 and the United States on August 1.

Every game at the World Junior Summer Showcase will be livestreamed at HNLive.ca. A subscription is required to watch the games.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2026

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