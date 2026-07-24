Spokane Chiefs Donate $7,500 to the Washington State Fallen Heroes Project

Published on July 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - Each year, the Spokane Chiefs and Pizza Factory partner to support our local heroes through the annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Pizza Factory. The Chiefs wear custom military-themed jerseys for the game, which are then auctioned off to fans. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Washington State Fallen Heroes Project, as they honor services members from the Pacific Northwest who gave their lives in service to the United States.

"The Spokane Chiefs continue to be steadfast supporters of Gold Star/surviving families. Their generosity, compassion, and commitment to honoring our fallen service members and supporting the families they left behind has made such a lasting impact," said Keirston Lyons from Washington State Fallen Heroes Project. "The loss never goes away, but the Chiefs help us carry it, and we are incredibly grateful for their partnership and the difference they continue to make in our community."

Banners depicting these fallen heroes were displayed throughout the Numerica Veterans Arena during the game, the team recognized several Veterans in a special pre-game ceremony, and numerous local veteran and military groups were invited to host informational booths on the concourse to engage with Chiefs fans throughout the event.

Thanks to Pizza Factory, $7,500 was donated to the WAFHP following the January 31 4-0 shutout win over the Brandon Wheat Kings, continuing a long legacy of supporting military families in the Greater Spokane community.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2026

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