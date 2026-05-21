Hurricanes Execute Three Team Trade with Wheat Kings, Broncos

Published on May 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced they have acquired the WHL playing rights to 2007-born forward Jake Stuart and a fifth-round draft pick in the 2028 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft in a three- team trade with the Brandon Wheat Kings and Swift Current Broncos.

The Hurricanes additionally traded 2007-born forward Hudson Kibblewhite to the Broncos while sending a seventh-round draft pick in the 2028 WHL Draft to the Wheat Kings. Swift Current also traded 2007-born defenceman Josh McGregor to Brandon in the trade.

Stuart, 19, was originally selected second overall by the Wheat Kings in the 2022 WHL US Priority Draft. The Manhatten Beach, California, product has split the 2025-2026 season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Sioux Falls Stampede in the United States Hockey League where he collected 16 points (6g-10a) along with 31 penalty minutes in 51 regular season games. He has also tallied one assist in eight post-season games having helped the Stampede to the USHL Championship Series. Stuart has a commitment to the University of Denver.

The 5'9, 165 -pound forward previously spent two seasons with the US National Development Program where he appeared in a combined 132 regular season games collecting 42 points (24g-18a) along with 46 penalty minutes with the NTDP U17 and U18 programs. Last year, Stuart amassed 31 points (17g-14a) along with 36 penalty minutes in 67 regular season games at the U18 level. He is the older brother of Hurricanes prospect Logan Stuart and the son of former NHL defenceman and Regina Pat and Calgary Hitmen alumnus Brad Stuart.

Kibblewhite, 19, was originally acquired from the Saskatoon Blades in August of 2025. The Vernon, British Columbia, product appeared in 53 regular season games setting career highs in goals, assists and points while finishing sixth in Hurricanes scoring with 29 points (14g-15a) along with two penalty minutes. He finished fifth in goals while serving as an alternate captain. Kibblewhite has skated in 143 regular season games with the Blades and Hurricanes totaling 51 points (27g-24a) along with 14 penalty minutes.

The Hurricanes would like to thank Hudson for his contributions to the organization and wish him well moving forward.

Season Tickets for the 2026-2027 season, which will mark the Hurricanes 40th Anniversary season in Lethbridge, are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd at 5:00pm. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2026

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