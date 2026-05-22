Rockets Battle OHL Champion Kitchener Rangers In Memorial Cup Opener

Published on May 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets centre Tij Iginla

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets centre Tij Iginla(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets will open the 2026 Memorial Cup against the Ontario Hockey League champion Kitchener Rangers. The Rockets and Rangers have only met once before on the national stage, facing off at the 2003 Memorial Cup in Quebec City. That matchup, which took place more than 8,000 days ago, saw Kitchener defeat Kelowna 4-2. This year's tournament marks the Rockets' first Memorial Cup appearance since 2015. For the Rangers, it will be their first appearance at the tournament since 2008, ending an 18-year absence from the Memorial Cup stage.

MEMORIAL CUP SCHEDULE

Round-Robin - Game 1 - Friday, May 22 - Kitchener vs. Kelowna (6 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 2 - Saturday, May 23 - Everett vs. Chicoutimi (6 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 3 - Sunday, May 24 - Kelowna vs. Chicoutimi (6 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 4 - Monday, May 25 - Everett vs. Kitchener (6 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 5 - Tuesday, May 26 - Chicoutimi vs. Kitchener (6 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 6 - Wednesday, May 27 - Kelowna vs. Everett (6 p.m. PT)

Tie-Breaker (*if necessary) - Thursday, May 28 (6 p.m. PT)

Semi-Final - Friday, May 29 (6 p.m. PT)

Championship Final - Sunday, May 31 (4 p.m. PT)

KELOWNA ROCKETS

The Kelowna Rockets enter the 2026 Memorial Cup looking to replicate their 2004 championship run, when they won the tournament as the host team. The Rockets, who feature eight NHL-drafted players, went 38-21-6-3 during the regular season, finishing fourth in the WHL Western Conference. In the playoffs, they swept the Kamloops Blazers before falling to the eventual WHL champion Everett Silvertips in five games.

Kelowna is led offensively by Tij Iginla, the sixth overall pick by the Utah Mammoth, who recorded 41 goals and 49 assists for 90 points in just 48 games this season. Iginla also added seven goals and five assists in nine playoff games. He is hoping to draw on experience gained at the 2023 Memorial Cup with the Seattle Thunderbirds. While he did not appear in any games during that tournament, he was still able to gain valuable experience from the run.

Veterans Carson Wetsch (22G, 50A) and Shane Smith (33G, 35A) are also key pieces of the Rockets attack. Wetsch, the teams captain and a San Jose Sharks draft pick, contributed two goals and two assists in eight playoff games. Smith, an overage forward and the winner of the 2026 Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy, also posted two goals and two assists in nine playoff games and will be counted on heavily during the tournament.

The Rockets also benefited from strong rookie campaigns by Czech forwards Vojtech Cihar (12G, 19A) and Tomas Poletin (20G, 15A). Cihar, a Los Angeles Kings prospect, joined the team following the 2026 World Junior Championship, where he earned tournament MVP honours. He quickly adapted to the Rockets lineup, recording 31 points in 31 games before leading the team in playoff scoring with six goals and seven assists in nine games. Poletin, a New York Islanders draft pick, also made an immediate impact, leading all Rockets rookies with 35 points while adding two goals and three assists during the postseason.

Hayden Paupanekis (15G, 22A), a Montreal Canadiens prospect, and Hiroki Gojsic (19G, 22A), drafted by the Nashville Predators, are two more important contributors up front. Paupanekis recorded two goals and three assists in nine playoff games, while Gojsic added one goal and two assists.

On the back end, the Rockets are anchored by overage defenceman Mazden Leslie (18G, 50A). Leslie, a veteran of 347 WHL regular season games, is the CHL's active leader in games played and sits tied for 20th all-time in WHL history. His 258 career points rank first among active WHL defencemen. Leslie's 68 points this season ranked eighth among WHL blueliners, while his seven game-winning goals were second among league defencemen. He added three assists in nine playoff games.

Parker Alcos (5G, 25A), a Vancouver Canucks prospect, and Keith McInnis (10G, 23A) are also important pieces of the Kelowna defence corps. Alcos, who posted a +43 rating that ranked 15th in the WHL, was acquired from the Edmonton Oil Kings at the trade deadline and quickly became a reliable two-way presence. He recorded four assists in nine playoff games. McInnis, acquired from the Red Deer Rebels before the trade deadline, brought a steady defensive game while also contributing offensively with two assists in the playoffs.

Rowan Guest (1G, 24A) and Nate Corbet (3G, 11A) provide a physical edge on the blue line. Both players are key parts of Kelowna's defensive structure and elevated their offensive play during the postseason, each recording one goal and three assists in nine games. The Rockets could also receive a boost if Peyton Kettles, a 2025 second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, is able to return from an upper-body injury that has kept him out since Nov. 8.

In goal, 2026 NHL Draft-eligible netminder Harrison Boettiger (2.83 GAA, .911 SV%) handled the bulk of the workload for Kelowna. His 25 wins were tied for eighth in the WHL, and he was ranked 10th among North American Goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting. Boettiger also posted solid playoff numbers, going 4-3 with a 3.06 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

Josh Banini (3.35 GAA, .890 SV%) shared duties in the Rockets crease this season, earning 12 wins. Banini elevated his play in the postseason, stopping 82 of the 84 shots he faced against Everett, and will look to carry that momentum into the Memorial Cup.

WHERE THEY RANK

Kelowna Rockets: 7th in the Western Hockey League (38-21-6-3)

Kitchener Rangers: 2nd in the Ontario Hockey League (47-14-5-2)

Kitchener Rangers

Kitchener Rangers enter the 2026 Memorial Cup after capturing the J. Ross Robertson Cup as Ontario Hockey League champions. The Rangers bring a deep, skilled, and fast roster to the tournament, featuring 12 NHL-drafted players.

Kitchener finished first in the OHL Western Conference before dominating the playoffs with a 16-2 record. The Rangers swept the Saginaw Spirit in the opening round before defeating the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in five games and the Windsor Spitfires in another five-game series. They then completed their playoff run by sweeping the Barrie Colts in the OHL Final.

Offensively, the Rangers are led by Sam O'Reilly (29G, 42A), a Tampa Bay Lightning prospect who is appearing in his third straight Memorial Cup. O'Reilly began the season with the London Knights before exploding offensively after joining Kitchener, recording 43 points in 28 games with the Rangers. In the playoffs, O'Reilly led the OHL with 17 goals and 28 points in 18 games. He captured both the Red Tilson Trophy as the league's most outstanding player and the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as playoff MVP. His seven shorthanded goals during the regular season also led the OHL.

The Rangers also rely heavily on overage forwards Jack Pridham (46G, 44A) and Dylan Edwards (40G, 47A). Pridham, a Chicago Blackhawks draft pick, was named the winner of the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy as the top overage player in the OHL. In 18 playoff games, he contributed two goals and 15 assists. Edwards, who started the season with the Erie Otters, was another major offensive contributor and carried that success into the playoffs with 14 goals and 11 assists.

Christian Humphreys (27G, 58A), a Colorado Avalanche prospect, was another key offensive piece for Kitchener. Humphreys led the team with 58 assists, while his 30 power-play assists ranked first in the OHL. He continued to produce in the postseason, recording nine goals and 13 assists in 18 playoff games.

Defensively, the Rangers are anchored by captain Cameron Reid (15G, 41A), a first-round pick of the Nashville Predators. Reid finished sixth among OHL defencemen in scoring during the regular season and added two goals and 14 assists during the playoffs.

Overage defenceman Matthew Andonovski (1G, 13A), an Ottawa Senators prospect, began the season with the Belleville Senators of the AHL before returning to Kitchener. Andonovski brings extensive experience and is regarded as one of the OHL's top defensive defencemen. He was also named the recipient of the Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award. In 18 playoff games, Andonovski posted three goals and five assists.

Jared Woolley (12G, 24A), a Los Angeles Kings prospect who also began the year with the London Knights, is appearing in his third consecutive Memorial Cup. Woolley adds size and offensive ability to the Rangers blue line and recorded one goal and six assists during the playoffs. Draft-eligible defenceman Alexander Bilecki (9G, 20A) rounds out the defensive core, adding two goals and nine assists in 18 playoff games.

In goal, Christian Kirsch, a San Jose Sharks draft pick, provided steady play all season long. Kirsch posted a 2.42 goals-against average and .899 save percentage while winning 27 games during the regular season. In the playoffs, he played every minute for Kitchener, finishing with a 16-2 record, a 2.32 GAA and a .900 save percentage.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

All-Time Record

Kelowna vs. Kitchener 0-1

Game 1: May 21st 2003 - Kitchener wins 4-2.

Kelowna Rockets Memorial Cup History

2003: WHL Champion - Finished 3rd

2004: Host - Memorial Cup Champions

2005: WHL Champion - Finished 4th

2009: WHL Champion - Finished 2nd

2015: WHL Champion - Finished 2 nd

Kitchener Rangers Memorial Cup History

1981: OHL Champion - Finished 2nd

1982: OHL Champion - Memorial Cup Champions

1984: Host - Finished 2nd

1990: OHL Representative - Finished 2nd

2003: OHL Champion - Memorial Cup Champions

2008: Host/OHL Champion - Finished 2 nd

Special teams: Regular Season

Kelowna: PP 23.1% | PK 80.3%

Kitchener: PP 26.1% | PK 81.2%

Special teams: Playoffs

Kelowna: PP 14.7% | PK 79.3%

Kitchener: PP 30% | PK 88.7%

Top Performers: Regular Season

Kelowna Rockets:

Tij Iginla: 41 Goals, 49 Assists, 90 Points

Carson Wetsch: 22 Goals, 50 Assists, 72 Points

Shane Smith: 33 Goals, 35 Assists, 68 Points

Kitchener Rangers

Jack Pridham: 46 Goals, 44 Assists, 90 Points.

Dylan Edwards: 40 Goals, 47 Assists, 87 Points.

Christian Humphreys: 27 Goals, 58 Assists, 85 Points

Top Performers: Playoffs

Kelowna Rockets:

Vojtech Cihar: 6 Goals, 7 Assists, 13 Points

Tij Iginla: 7 Goals, 5 Assists, 12 Points

Hayden Paupanekis 2 Goals, 3 Assists, 5 Points

Kitchener Rangers

Sam O'Reilly: 17 Goals, 11 Assists, 28 Points.

Dylan Edwards: 14 Goals, 11 Assists, 25 Points.

Christian Humphreys: 9 Goals, 13 Assists, 22 Points

MEMORIAL CUP BLOODLINES

Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla and defenceman Nate Corbet are continuing family legacies at the Memorial Cup.

Iginla's father, Jarome Iginla, won back-to-back Memorial Cups with the Kamloops Blazers in 1994 and 1995. Current Rockets associate coach Don Hay was also behind the bench for both of those championship teams.

Corbet's father, Rene Corbet, also has Memorial Cup experience, having played in the 1991 tournament with the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the QMJHL.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

The Rockets next game will be against the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League Champion Chicoutimi Saguenéens. That game will take place Sunday, May 24th, at 6:00pm PST. All Memorial Cup games will be broadcasted on TSN.

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Western Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2026

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