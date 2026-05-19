Forestal Signs with Hurricanes

Published on May 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced the signing of 2011-born forward Artello Forestal to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"This is a special moment for me and my family, " said Forestal. "Signing with the Hurricanes means a lot to me. I've worked hard to reach this level, and I'm honoured to be part of this organization. It's exciting to officially sign, and I can't wait to get started."

Forestal, 14, was drafted by the Hurricanes in the first-round (14th overall) in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft. The Edmonton, Alberta, product was the ninth forward selected in the first round of the draft. He had a great 2025-2026 season with OHA Edmonton U15 Prep where he collected 47 points (22g-25a) along with 22 penalty minutes in 21 regular season games.

Forestal finished fourth in team scoring while sitting second in team goals. He added four points (2g-2a) along with 16 penalty minutes in three post-season games. "

"We are very excited to have a building block like Artello join our organization, " said Hurricanes Interim General Manager Barclay Parneta. "He is an exciting player that the people of Lethbridge will enjoy watching. Full marks to our scouting staff for the amount of work they put into evaluating Artello throughout the season. He continually showed the skill set, compete level, and character traits we highly value in a Hurricanes player."

The 5'10, 147-pound centre totaled 16 points (9g-7a) along with two penalty minutes with First Class U15 at the TED U15 tournament with OHA Edmonton U15 Prep where he finished second in team and tournament scoring. Forestal also represented Alberta at the 2026 Alberta Cup in Red Deer where he racked up nine points (5g-4a) with four penalty minutes leading Alberta Gold in scoring while finishing second in tournament scoring. He also finished fourth in tournament scoring collecting 12 points (7g-5a) in six games at the John Reid Invitational tournament.

Forestal, who is a December 2011 born forward, is a late birthday and won 't be eligible until the 2030 National Hockey League Entry Draft. During the 2024-2025 season, he recorded 44 points (22g-22a) along with 10 penalty minutes in 28 regular season games with the OHA Edmonton U15 Prep team during the 2024-2025 season.

"We are thrilled that Artello has signed with the Hurricanes, " said Hurricanes Head Scout Garry Carson. "He's a player that we were really excited about going into the draft and we were happy to be able to select him at 14th overall. Artello is a special player and will be a very good Hurricane, and we're excited that he will be a part of our organization moving forward."

Forestal is the first player from the 2026 WHL Draft class to sign with the Hurricanes.

Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 season, which will mark the Hurricanes 40th Anniversary season in Lethbridge, are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd at 5:00pm. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2026

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