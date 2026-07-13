Broncos Introduce Analytics Department Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Published on July 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are pleased to announce the addition of an Analytics Department to the Hockey Operations staff ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Leading the department as Director of Analytics is Simon Malone of Toronto, Ontario. Malone holds a bachelor's degree in Sport Administration from the University of North Carolina and is currently pursuing a master's degree in Business Analytics.

He has previously worked as a Hockey Analytics Consultant with the Toronto Maple Leafs, served as an OHL Data Tracker, and worked as a Hockey Analyst with Middlebury College.

"I am really excited to get started with Swift Current," said Malone. "We have a very diverse analytics department and I look forward to assisting the coaching staff and front office." Joining Malone is James Connelly (Chapel Hill, North Carolina), who will serve as Data Scientist. Connelly is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in Data Science and Sociology at the University of North Carolina. He has scouting experience with both Dobber Prospects and Recruit Scouting.

"I am incredibly grateful and honoured to be joining an organization that prioritizes innovation alongside a commitment to winning," said Connelly. "I am excited to help the Broncos gain any edge possible to help bring a championship back to Swift Current." Also joining the department is Reggie Hayer (Delta, British Columbia), who will serve as Data Analyst of Scouting. Outside of hockey, Hayer owns MGK Bookkeeping and currently serves as a development coach with North Delta Minor Hockey and as a skills coach with Atomic Hockey.

"I am excited to join the Swift Current Broncos analytics department," said Hayer. "This organization has a strong tradition, and I am looking forward to contributing to that and helping this team win." Rounding out the department is Jordan Brisebois (Gravelbourg, Saskatchewan), who will serve as Data Analyst of Team Performance. Brisebois holds both bachelor's and master's degrees in Kinesiology from the University of Saskatchewan and currently works as Commercial Excellence Manager at ADAMA. His hockey experience includes serving as Hockey Director for the South Prairie Silverbacks and as an evaluator for Hockey Saskatchewan's Canada Winter Games program.

"I am excited to be a part of the deep and successful history of the Swift Current Broncos," said Brisebois. "The creation of this new department is a strong indicator that the organization is committed to taking a modern approach to hockey development. I am fervent in my approach to hockey and committed to supporting this new tool that is being added to the Broncos toolbox." "As a small-market team, every advantage matters," said Broncos General Manager and Head Coach Travis Crickard.

"Analytics will be a part of our process to make smarter, more informed decisions on drafting, player acquisition, roster management, and team performance. It's not a replacement for the great work our scouts, coaches, and staff already do, it's a way to sharpen it. We're excited and extremely fortunate to welcome Simon, James, Reggie, and Jordan to our organization. Each of them brings a unique background and skill set, and together they'll help us build the best team possible."







Western Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2026

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